Vinton man facing child pornography charges in case involving 5 minors

(Copyright 2025 by Roanoke City Jail - All rights reserved.)

VINTON, Va. – A Vinton man has been charged with multiple child exploitation charges, authorities said.

The United States Attorney’s Office said a federal grand jury in Roanoke returned a superseding indictment on Thursday, charging 20-year-old Alageon Gravely with the following:

Recommended Videos

five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

four counts of receipt of child pornography

one count of transferring obscene materials

Authorities said Gravely used at least 3 minors to create and produce child pornography, according to court documents. The documents also claim Gravely received images from another minor, as well as sending obscenity to a minor. In total, 5 minors are involved in the case.

Gravely now faces between 15 and 30 years in prison.

We will update you with more details as they become available.