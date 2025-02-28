Virginians trust in economy low, new poll shows

ROANOKE, Va – A new poll shows Virginians, like most Americans, are fed up with inflation and rising prices.

The poll, from Roanoke college, shows Virginians’ confidence in the economy has plummeted to the second lowest rate in the survey’s history.

While inflation rates are lower than the peak of nine percent in 20-22, consumers fear that rate will go up with the trump administrations proposed tariffs.

“Anything that’s going to make us worry about inflation tipping back up again is going to get this thing going, said Alice Kassens, an economist at Roanoke College. “So, I think it’s primarily uncertainty largely due to what are these tariffs going to look like and what are they going to do to the bottom line for our households.”

While Virginians’ sentiments about the current economy don’t always reflect reality, it is an important predictor of the economic future.