VMI Board votes not to renew contract of Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI Board of Visitors decided not to renew the contract of Superintendent Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins in a meeting Friday.

10 board members voted against extending Win’s contract, while 6 voted in favor of extending it.

Maj. Gen. Wins became the Superintendent in 2021 after serving as interim superintendent in 2020. Wins was the college’s 15th superintendent and the first Black Superintendent in VMI’s history.

The board said in a statement:

“The BOV is supremely grateful to Major General Wins for his service to the Institute during some very difficult times. The foundation he has provided us will ensure VMI continues to fulfill its vital mission of educating future leaders. We would also like to extend our thanks to Mrs. Cassandra Wins for her support of VMI.” VMI Board of Visitors President John Adams

Information about the search for a new superintendent will be provided at a later date, the school said.