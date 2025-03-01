Man arrested after dead newborn found in Lynchburg, police investigating

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after a dead newborn was discovered in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said a juvenile woman arrived at the Lynchburg General Hospital in need of medical attention on Thursday. It was then found that she had recently given birth at a residence. Police went to the home and found evidence of the birth, but initially couldn’t find the child.

Authorities said detectives obtained a search warrant and searched the home, and eventually found the body of a deceased newborn. The cause of death is currently under investigation. Police are also working with the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine appropriate charges related to this case. Social Services are also involved in the investigation.

LPD arrested 38-year-old Malike Stewart as a result of the initial investigation. He was charged with the following:

Prohibition against concealment of a dead body

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Stewart is currently being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.