Tea Time! Virginia Tech Professor Shares What’s Behind the Cup

ROANOKE, VA – It is tea time at WSLS - and there’s more to this beverage than meets the eye.
Stewart Scales, Advanced Instructor of Geography at Virginia Tech, joined us in the studio Saturday to discuss his unique course: The Geography of Tea.
ROANOKE, VA – It is tea time at WSLS - and there’s more to this beverage than meets the eye.
Stewart Scales, Advanced Instructor of Geography at Virginia Tech, joined us in the studio Saturday to discuss his unique course: The Geography of Tea.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos