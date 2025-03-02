VDOE working to improve student literacy with 3 new network support systems

The Virginia Department of Education announced they would be expanding literacy efforts for students in areas that have the most need.

VDOE announced three networks will now assist in improving literacy throughout 30 school divisions in the Commonwealth:

Comprehensive Literacy Network , effective for the following divisions: Frederick County Dinwiddie County Buckingham County Waynesboro County Petersburg City Lynchburg City Roanoke City Norfolk City Orange County

English Learner Literacy Network , effective for the following divisions: Accomack County Albemarle County Arlington County Caroline County Danville City Franklin County Hampton City King William County Lynchburg City Norfolk City Prince George County Pulaski County Richmond City Roanoke City Spotsylvania County

Students with Disabilities Literacy Network , effective for the following divisions: Caroline County Cumberland County Danville City King William County Lynchburg City Manassas Park City Norfolk City Northampton County Nottoway County Page County Portsmouth City Prince Edward County Richmond City Roanoke City Scott County Spotsylvania County Suffolk City



“Virginia remains committed to ensuring every child in every school receives a strong, coherent literacy education. These Literacy Networks will provide tools, resources, and assistance for educators in over 100 schools across 30 divisions in Virginia and focus on supporting student groups most in need. So far, we have received positive feedback and response from our school division partners and look forward to the progress that will continue to be made through these networks.” Lisa Coons, Superintendent of Public Instruction

The support began this year, and the Special Education Network and the English Learner Network will continue through the summer. The Comprehensive Literacy network will continue through the 2025-2026 school year.