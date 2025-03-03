7 people arrested in Lynchburg following major round-up

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 7 people were arrested in Lyncburg following a warrant that targeted multiple wanted people, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, in collaboration with the Virginia State Police and the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, arrested the following criminals following a major round-up operation on Feb. 27:

30-year-old Kevon Wilson Attempted Breaking and Entering Destruction of Property

43-year-old Christopher Smith Domestic Assault and Battery Strangulation Animal Cruelty Protective Orders Violations

20-year-old Devon Bailey Strangulation Obstruction of Justice Probation Violation (Possession of a Firearm by a Felon)

38-year-old Marcus Hamlett (arrested on March 3) Assault on a Family Member Threat in Writing Possession of Ammo by Convicted Felon Breaking and Entering Occupied Residence Breaking and Entering Dwelling Assault on Family Member (3rd Offense) Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Drugs Prevent/Delay Communications Sent Through Wireless Device Prevent/Delay Communications Sent Through Wireless Device



Three others were arrested on singular charges.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6054 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.