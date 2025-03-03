Two dead following shooting in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Two men are dead following a shooting that took place in Vinton, Vinton Police Department said.

VPD said officers responded to reports of a “disturbance” around 5:13 p.m. in the parking lot of 311 South Pollard Street. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from critical injuries, and both were later pronounced dead.

Authorities said they have a man in custody related to this incident. The investigation is still ongoing, although there is no threat to the community.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.