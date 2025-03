Photo of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" painted on a rock.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elementary schoolers at Margaret Beeks Elementary School in Blacksburg got to participate in the “Beeks Book Garden” on Monday!

The book garden features stones that have cover artwork from some of the students' favorite books painted on by local New River Community College students.

Recommended Videos

Stay tuned for the full story at 6 p.m. tonight on WSLS 10 News.