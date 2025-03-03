Roanoke considers new magnet school to alleviate overcrowding

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City high schools have a problem with overcrowding, and during a joint meeting between the Roanoke City School Board and the City Council, school leaders plan on tackling this issue.

William Fleming and Patrick Henry High combined have about 4,000 students enrolled, which is about 700 kids over capacity.

There are currently three options to solve the overcrowding problem at these high schools, which include turning the Jefferson Center into a magnet school focused on arts and sciences, expanding the current schools and building a new magnet school.

During the Roanoke City School Board Meeting last week, they think building a new school is the best option.

The school board said it will cost about $150 million, and about 1,450 students can attend school here.

Meanwhile, members said the option to expand the Jefferson Center should be removed because there were many concerns, such as where buses would park.

“Some of that parking is for the Y, already, correct? So where would we park? Where would the buses go? So those are all operational questions that I’m already thinking about when it comes to the Jefferson Center that present some like high risk. So, I just wanted to kind of point that out that that place is too small,” said Roanoke City School Board Member Michael Cherry.

The school board also had concerns about expanding William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools, including safety when it comes to kids crossing the street and not having enough space for buses.

Again, the school board is taking its findings to the city council on Monday for its joint meeting starting at 9 a.m.