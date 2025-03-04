79-year-old woman dies in Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 79-year-old woman died in a Rockbridge County crash on Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Forest Road in Rockbridge County.

State troopers said 79-year-old Patricia Ann Bane, of Lexington, was driving in a Toyota 4-Runner and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto Route 11 from a stop sign on Pine Forest Road. She was hit by a 40-year-old man driving south on Route 11 in a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, as reported by VSP.

Bane died at the scene and the driver of the Dodge was injured in the incident and transported to a local hospital.

No charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.