Give yourself some time if you’re driving eastbound on Business US-460 near Fort Branch Road in Pearisburg. Crews are working to repair a downed pole and it has led to delays, according to Virginia State Police.

At this time, all east and west lanes are closed. Traffic is being detoured onto Easley Street, then onto Henson Avenue, then onto Fort Branch Road, and back onto Business US-460.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates.