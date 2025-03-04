Skip to main content
Grayson County schools return to normal after weather disruptions

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Grayson County public schools have faced significant challenges this school year, missing more than 30 days due to weather-related closures and delays. At the beginning of the year, the school system missed 10 days due to Helene before winter had even started.

After weeks of disruptions, the schools have finally experienced a full, normal week of classes, allowing students to return to their learning routines. 10 News visited Grayson County to speak with leaders, teachers and students about their first week of normalcy and their determination to maintain a 100% graduation rate as they push toward the end of the academic year.

