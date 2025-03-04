PIN IT: Show us your marching band photos and videos for National Marching Band Day

Today marks National Marching Band Day, a celebration dedicated to honoring musicians and composers worldwide who perform in the marching arts. This day pays tribute to the music genre that has become a staple at football games and parades, inspiring generations of young musicians.

Thomas Galyen, band director at Hidden Valley High School, highlights the multifaceted benefits of participating in a marching band. “It really gives kids a chance to be a part of a team and achieve high levels of musicianship,” he said. “And also, believe it or not, athleticism because it does take a lot of endurance and muscular strength to pull off a marching band show.”

In celebration of the day, many have taken to social media to share their experiences in marching bands, using the hashtag “March Forth.”

