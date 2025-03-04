Skip to main content
WATCH: Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day Fundraiser this Friday

Greg Moore , 10 News

It’s almost time to tune in for a good cause. Q-99 is hosting its annual Dick and Dave’s Miracle Day fundraiser.

This is their 22nd year hosting the fundraiser, which benefits the Children’s Miracle Network. But this time, it holds a special meaning.

“This year’s children’s miracle network is dedicated to the memory of Meg Burrow. Now, Meg was one of our miracle children that we featured on the radiothon for many, many years. we know that she’ll be looking down at us and smiling with her angel wings on Friday,” Dick Daniels, Morning Show Host for Q-99 Radio, said.

