Crews respond to several fires in Carroll and Wythe counties

Firefighters in Carroll and Wythe counties were hard at work responding to multiple fires in the region for most of the day Tuesday. The Hillsville Fire Department reported its crews battled five separate fires across the area in total.

Firefighters in Carroll and Wythe counties were hard at work responding to multiple fires in the region for most of the day Tuesday. The Hillsville Fire Department reported its crews battled five separate fires across the area in total.

The busy day began at about 11:42 a.m. when Hillsville Fire was called to a house fire on Misty Trail. They arrived to find the home’s chimney on fire and quickly extinguished the flames.

Recommended Videos

Just a few hours later, at about 1:30 p.m., they battled a brush fire on Forest Oak Road in Woodlawn that had reached about 55 acres in size. Following this, they were dispatched to I-77 south near the 23 mile marker for several small brush fires on the side of the road. Thirty minutes later, they spent two hours working to extinguish yet another brush fire, this time on Oregon Lane in Dugspur.

At about 7:15 p.m., Hillsville Fire responded to an additional brush fire on Floyd Pike, extinguishing the flames within about 30 minutes.

“We would like to thank our volunteers and mutual aid partners for their hard work and dedication on a very busy day!” the department said.