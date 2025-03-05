Skip to main content
Clear icon
66º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Montgomery County acquires building for new Fire and Emergency Services

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Christiansburg, NRV, New River Valley, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors, EMS, emergency Services, Emergency Response

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has taken a significant step in enhancing emergency response capabilities by purchasing the old FedEx building in Christiansburg for an emergency services administration building.

Previously, leaders in the emergency services department did not have a dedicated space for their work. The $1.09 million purchase is part of the county’s recent transition from volunteer-based services to career-based services.

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 tonight to hear from county leaders about how this new facility will improve the efficiency of emergency response teams and help save more lives.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS