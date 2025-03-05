Montgomery County acquires building for new Fire and Emergency Services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has taken a significant step in enhancing emergency response capabilities by purchasing the old FedEx building in Christiansburg for an emergency services administration building.

Previously, leaders in the emergency services department did not have a dedicated space for their work. The $1.09 million purchase is part of the county’s recent transition from volunteer-based services to career-based services.

