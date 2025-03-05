Roanoke City Schools Confront Potential $9 Million Budget Shortfall

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke City schools are in the midst of a budget battle, facing a staggering $9 million in potential cuts.

“Startling, I think, is a good word. I think we were all startled. We didn’t really see this coming,” School Board Chair Dr. Eli Jamison said.

10 News spoke with Jamison, who tells us Monday’s joint meeting with Roanoke City Council brings questions for the future.

“We had difficult choices to begin with with this year’s budget,” she said.

The cuts come from multiple areas.

At least $2 million of the shortfall is due to an expected decrease in state and federal funding.

The remainder stems from ‘level funding,’ meaning the schools are receiving the same dollar amount as last year, without adjustments for inflation or increased costs.

“This is going to be a tough year for the school system because, honestly, we’re getting hammered on all sides,” Jamison said.

And the schools aren’t the only ones concerned.

“When you hear that there are going to be multi-million dollars of budget cuts for the school, what goes through your mind?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“It’s terrifying,” RCPS parent Jessie Coffman said.

Coffman is also the secretary of the Roanoke City Council of PTAs.

She’s concerned about the long-term implications of cuts.

“For our tax dollars to go towards something to fund the city, and our city having budget shortfalls, it becomes then that our students have to pay for those budget shortfalls, and that’s something they shouldn’t have to deal with,” Coffman said.

We brought these concerns to Mayor Joe Cobb.

“It’s important to us that we look at the whole picture of education, but that we also look at that within the larger context of our city operations,” Cobb said.

He says they’re working to bring all city employees up to an equitable compensation while also working on deferred maintenance projects.

“It’s a very fluid process, but I felt like our conversation on Monday was very constructive,” Cobb said.

Coffman urges parents to voice their budget concerns to the council.

“Let them know that our children are the most important thing,” she said.

Cobb wants to work with the schools and continue open conversations.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting our children’s education at a level that is not only sustainable but meaningful,” Cobb said.

The potential budget cuts could lead to the elimination or repurposing of some vacant positions within the schools, but there are currently no plans for layoffs