Seven individuals arrested in Campbell County’s “Operation Hide and Seek”

RUSTBURG, Va. – On Feb. 28, 2025, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, along with the Field Division and area law enforcement, conducted “Operation Hide and Seek” in conjunction with the Virginia State Police’s “Operation Snow Eagle.” This operation resulted in the arrest of seven individuals.

The individuals arrested include:

Richard A. Beavers, 37, of Gladys, Va., charged with failure to appear and violating conditions of release, both narcotics-related.

Amanda Wood, 32, charged with credit card theft.

Casey J. Gibson, 36, of Lynch Station, Va., charged with failure to appear, restitution-related.

John P. Colbert, 44, of Evington, Va., charged with strangulation.

Marquell D. Payne, 29, of Lynch Station, Va., charged with making threats in writing.

Sara L. Doyle, 36, of Lynchburg, Va., charged with failure to appear.

Angela Mayhew, charged with possession of Schedule I/II narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics.

Authorities seized 37 firearms, a stolen firearm, stolen property, and illegal narcotics as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force, Virginia State Police, and District 13 Probation and Parole for their assistance in maintaining community safety.