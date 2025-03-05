WATCH: Ashes distributed for the beginning of Lent

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that Mardi Gras celebrations are behind us, Ash Wednesday begins a new journey for many people.

Pastor Tony Ward at West End Presbyterian Church was one of many to distribute ashes today.

He says Lent is a time for reflection and an opportunity to ready ourselves for the journey that leads to spring.

“Lent is the time about the time of preparation, the time of repentance and beliving that we are mortal. and it prepares us for the journey between now and Easter Sunday. and just like advent, it does the same thing, preparing us for the coming of the Christ child,” Pastor Ward said.

Normally, Pastor Ward does a drive-thru format for people to receive their ashes, but the strong rains early Wednesday prevented that.