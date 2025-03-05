WATCH: Soul Surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Learning resilience is key to managing life’s unpredictable challenges; that was the message Liberty University heard today.

The university’s 2025 convocation had “Soul Surfer” Bethany Hamilton share her inspiring story with students.

Hamilton lost her arm in a shark attack off the coast of Hawaii in 2003. She uses her personal experiences as a guide to overcoming life’s adversities.

“So anytime you are feeling like ugh I can’t do it, give up. I can’t stand this anymore. Just remember that you can persevere,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton introduces a method she created as a way to transform chaos into peace. Videos from her documentary also show how her method helps her navigate the unknown in and out of the water.

The convocation hosts renowned speakers annually and is the largest gathering of Christian students globally.