YOUR QUESTIONS: Get expert tax advice on ‘It’s Your Money’

As tax season approaches, WSLS 10 News is here to help you with our newest series, “It’s Your Money,” sponsored by Neely Accounting. Tune in every Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. from March 5 through April 9.

We’re inviting you to submit your tax questions for our experts to answer on air. Simply scroll down to the “Conversation” section and leave your tax question for a chance to have it answered on TV or online.

Whether you’re curious about deductions, credits, or the latest tax law changes, no question is too small. This is your opportunity to get advice from the experts! We will share valuable tax tips with expert interviews, all aimed at helping you save money and be well-prepared for this tax season and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get advice and make the most of your tax return!

Watch live every Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at this link.