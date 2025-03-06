Community Blessing: Suites by TLOT celebrates one year of helping people experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. – Suites by TLOT is celebrating one year since it opened its doors to offer people experiencing homelessness a place to sleep.

The Least of These Ministry, also known as TLOT, created Suites by TLOT, a motel for people who are experiencing homelessness.

“I really can’t put it into words. This motel has just blessed so many people, and I think it’s saved lives just as we look at the winter that we’re coming out of and folks were living in places that are not meant for human beings to withstand the cold and things like that. So, it’s just humbling,” said Founder and President Dawn Sandoval.

Twenty-four people are currently staying at Suites by TLOT. Since the motel opened its doors, 74 people have stayed here.

They can rent a room for a night, a week, or a month at an affordable price.

“What we found through serving the homeless population is that people who have income, like disability or retirement, and were experiencing homelessness, they would go and stay in a motel that took all of their money up in 5 or 6 days. So, this gives them an opportunity to be sheltered for the entire month while they are looking for affordable, permanent housing,” said Sandoval.

Rick Hatcher has been staying at Suites by TLOT for a year. Before staying here, he was staying in his car.

“They have helped me through a lot of things and helped me understand that homeless people are worthy. And just they’ve made a heck of a difference in my life,” said Hatcher.

Right now, there are no opportunities to open a new motel, but Sandoval is open to the idea.

“You know, if I had an opportunity at another motel, I would gladly take it because I think that this has been an amazing opportunity for so many people. And again, we are interested in entertaining the continued conversation about a tiny house model that will offer, in the meantime, housing for people that are also experiencing homelessness,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval said TLOT is always looking for volunteers. She said they could use financial support and also volunteers at the shelter.