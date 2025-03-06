Skip to main content
Local News

🍀Get lucky with Duck Donuts’ Lucky Duck Dozen

You can purchase the limited-edition assortment until March

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

The limited-time Lucky Duck Dozen is back at Duck Donuts. (Duck Donuts)

If you’re looking for a yummy St. Paddy’s Day treat, Duck Donuts has announced its Lucky Duck Dozen to bring a sprinkle of magic your way.

The assortment will feature limited-time magical charms cereal toppings with green vanilla icing and will come in a limited-edition, lucky green box, featuring the Duck Donuts’ mascot dressed as a leprechaun. This box will only be available if you buy the Lucky Duck Dozen, while supplies last.

From now until March 20, you can buy the following combinations in-shop and online:

  • Bacon Shamrock: green vanilla icing with chopped bacon
  • Strawberry Magical Charms: strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle
  • Lucky Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle
  • Confetti Shamrock: green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Plus, if you’re feelin’ lucky—Duck Donuts is giving customers a chance to win a limited-edition branded rubber duck if you’re a part of the first 50 people to buy the limited-edition assortment.

If the shop near you offers mileshakes, you can also grab a shamrock green vanilla milkshake topped with magical charms and whipped cream.

We have two Duck Donuts locations in our region, including:

  • Duck Donuts Lynchburg: 3405 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
  • Duck Donuts Roanoke: 3564 Electric Road Unit, 18 Roanoke, VA 24018

