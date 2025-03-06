🍀Get lucky with Duck Donuts’ Lucky Duck Dozen

If you’re looking for a yummy St. Paddy’s Day treat, Duck Donuts has announced its Lucky Duck Dozen to bring a sprinkle of magic your way.

The assortment will feature limited-time magical charms cereal toppings with green vanilla icing and will come in a limited-edition, lucky green box, featuring the Duck Donuts’ mascot dressed as a leprechaun. This box will only be available if you buy the Lucky Duck Dozen, while supplies last.

From now until March 20, you can buy the following combinations in-shop and online:

Bacon Shamrock: green vanilla icing with chopped bacon

Strawberry Magical Charms: strawberry icing with limited-time magical charms and marshmallow drizzle

Lucky Cinnamon Bun: cinnamon sugar with green vanilla drizzle

Confetti Shamrock: green vanilla icing with rainbow sprinkles

Plus, if you’re feelin’ lucky—Duck Donuts is giving customers a chance to win a limited-edition branded rubber duck if you’re a part of the first 50 people to buy the limited-edition assortment.

If the shop near you offers mileshakes, you can also grab a shamrock green vanilla milkshake topped with magical charms and whipped cream.

We have two Duck Donuts locations in our region, including: