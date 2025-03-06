Romanian man arrested after card skimmers found in Walmart locations across East Coast

BEDFORD, Va. – A Romanian man has been arrested after card-skimming devices were found in Walmart stores throughout Virginia and other states on the East Coast, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Florin Doroiman was arrested, and charges are pending after an investigation by the Bedford Police Department. Police were first alerted when they received reports of a skimming device being found at the Bedford Walmart on 1126 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike.

During the course of the investigation, officials found the Doroiman had placed skimming devices at other stores in central Virginia and other locations along the East Coast. Doroiman was located in Richmond and taken into custody without incident.

BPD has released the following time frame for when the skimming took place:

The Bedford Police Department would like to make the public aware that the time frame for possible compromised cardholders at the Wal-Mart location in the Town of Bedford is 2/25/25 5:30pm – 2/26/25 9:00am. The skimming device was located a register 11, which is the register where tobacco products can be purchased. If you believe that you visited register 11 during this time frame at this specific store and utilized a form of payment other than cash, you are encouraged to contact Det. Lawhorne at 540-587-6116.

BPD says the investigation is ongoing.