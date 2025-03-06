Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
39º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Hokies teaming up to improve sweet treat making

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Virginia Tech, Hokies, Whitleys Peanuts

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies are helping Hokies create delicious treats everyone can enjoy.

Whitley’s Peanut Factory, known for its chocolate-dipped peanut clusters, faced a challenge keeping up with high demand.

The goal was to increase production without laying off employees. Enter Inpro Technologies, another Hokie-owned business, to help.

They are using a robotic solution to scoop peanut clusters while maintaining quality.

“I think a lot of that comes back from our roots at Virginia Tech that I may serve. There was just a shared, you know, mentality to work in service to each other and in collaboration with Whitley’s peanut factory.”

For over 40 years, Whitley’s relied solely on workers. But with such high demands for the clusters they realized automation was needed to boost production.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS