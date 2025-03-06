WATCH: Hokies teaming up to improve sweet treat making

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hokies are helping Hokies create delicious treats everyone can enjoy.

Whitley’s Peanut Factory, known for its chocolate-dipped peanut clusters, faced a challenge keeping up with high demand.

The goal was to increase production without laying off employees. Enter Inpro Technologies, another Hokie-owned business, to help.

They are using a robotic solution to scoop peanut clusters while maintaining quality.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“I think a lot of that comes back from our roots at Virginia Tech that I may serve. There was just a shared, you know, mentality to work in service to each other and in collaboration with Whitley’s peanut factory.”

For over 40 years, Whitley’s relied solely on workers. But with such high demands for the clusters they realized automation was needed to boost production.