Bonsack Baptist set for Consignment Sale Fundraiser

BONSACK, Va. – Parents have another great opportunity to get some great deals for themselves and their kiddos and support education in the Roanoke Valley.

The Bonsack Baptist Church is holding the semi-annual fundraiser for its preschool on Saturday. It’s a huge consignment sale.

They will have a ton of items for sale, including clothes and shoes from maternity through junior sizes. They also have lots and lots of toys, games, books, strollers, furniture and more--all at great prices.

The sale runs Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 8.

If you have children in athletics, the cleats alone are worth coming to take a look at to see if you can find your child’s size.