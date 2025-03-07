Preparing for daylight saving time: Tips to ease the transition

ROANOKE, Va. – On Sunday, you’ll lose one hour of sleep because it’s Daylight Saving Time.

While that can be dreadful, there are things you can do now to prepare for that significant change.

Lewis Gale’s Family Nurse Practitioner, Elizabeth Mick, said to go to bed about 15 minutes earlier than you normally do.

“Start shifting your going to bedtime back a little bit around 15 minutes at a time so that when that hour hits, it’s really not as painful on daylight saving that Monday after,” said Mick.

She also said don’t eat a heavy meal two or three hours before bed. Don’t drink alcohol or caffeine after 12.

Mick also said parents can try doing everything from dinner to bedtime 10 minutes earlier each night before daylight saving.

“Tiny incremental changes. Some people just do it cold turkey. At the end of the day, it really is about sleep. So little naps even, a lot of kids already nap, even us adults. A 20-minute nap, nothing longer than tha,t can be really beneficial to make up for that sleep loss,” said Mick.

She also said try going outside to get fresh air on Sunday.

10 News spoke with some folks about daylight saving.

Cara Cockfield said she tries to get her kiddos to sleep earlier.

“You try to, but they still kind of wake up at the same time, but I mean we do the best we can. Try to get them to bed a little earlier. I don’t know,” said Cockfield.

There was one resident who said he doesn’t think we should even have daylight saving.

“I don’t like it changing back and forth. You get used to one time and then it changes. I don’t like that,” said Larry Fautz.