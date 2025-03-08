Salem VA Medical Center honors Vietnam veterans

SALEM, Va. – This spring marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the Salem VA Medical Center is marking the occasion by giving Vietnam-era veterans some overdue recognition.

they’re eligible to receive a certificate and pin recognizing their service and some did so during a VA’s quarterly town hall this week.

An estimated three million veterans served on active duty between January 1, 1955 and may 15. 1975 - the day of the Fall of Saigon.

“I think most of you are aware that the Vietnam-era veteran wasn’t treated as well as he or she should have been when we came back from country or when we were just serving on active duty.” Col. John Miller, retired U.S. Army Veteran

Col. Miller and Salem VA leaders encourage veterans who have not received a pin to come to a special commemoration on Saturday, March 29 at the VA medical center auditorium.

March 29 is National Vietnam Veterans Day.