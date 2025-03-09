Fralin Biomedical Research Institute holding 12th annual Brain School

ROANOKE, Va. – The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute will be holding their 12th annual Brain School on March 10 at 5 p.m.

The FBRI invites the public to learn more about the brain every March at their annual Brain School. The event has interactive demonstrations, talks, and expos. This year’s theme is the therapeutic use of focused ultrasound.

A panel discussion will be held regarding research surrounding the therapeutic use of focused ultrasound. The new technology could allow the following:

Treatment of chronic pain or depression with fewer side effects than oral drug delivery

Transient opening of the blood-brain barrier for delivery of brain cancer drugs to children and adults with brain tumors

Noninvasive treatment options to address Alzheimer’s disease

Virginia Tech is only one of 14 Focused Ultrasound Centers of Excellence worldwide, so the technology is still cutting-edge.

“Mitigating much of the risk carried by conventional neurosurgical approaches that require invading the skull, focused ultrasound remains a promising avenue for delivering therapies across a range of brain disorders. This year’s Brain School presents an opportunity to engage with emerging neuro-technologies with leaders in biomedical innovation for treating a range of brain disorders.” Michael Friedlander, executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

The Brain School will also feature the following:

Tours of the institute’s research facilities

Brain-healthy food

A focused ultrasound demonstration by Jason Raymond, research assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

A brain anatomy station run by Kristofer Rau, assistant professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

An overview of how brain scans work with small animals by Maosen Wang, research assistant professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC

Expositions from the labs of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute investigators Wynn Legon, Stephanie DeLuca, Ryan Purcell, Meike van der Heijden, and Albert Pan

You can register to attend the Brain School program here. It’s free and fun for all ages!