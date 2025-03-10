82-year-old man facing charges for alleged online crimes involving minor

An 82-year-old man has been arrested and charged as part of a Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

An 82-year-old man has been arrested and charged as part of a Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Jack E. Smith, of Midlothian, Virginia, had been talking online with an underage individual for several weeks and planned to meet with them in person. On Saturday morning, March 8, he traveled to the Bedford County area but upon arrival with the intent to meet the victim, he was taken into custody by Task Force members.

Investigators then traveled to Midlothian, and with the assistance of the Chesterfield County Police Department, a search warrant was executed to seize additional evidence.

Smith was charged with the following:

One count of using a communications system to commit certain offenses involving children

Additional charges may be obtained pending completion of digital forensic analysis on seized evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has any additional information about this case or Jack Smith, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800.