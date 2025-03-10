Skip to main content
Avoid common tax filing mistakes this tax season

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

With the economy and your money being at the top of people’s minds right now, another thing to pay attention to is how you’re filing your taxes.

We spoke to a tax expert to help you avoid making mistakes when doing your taxes.

The most common mistake is filing too early. Don’t feel rushed to get it done and miss some documents when filling out forms. Make sure you are also choosing the right filing status, especially if you qualify for more than one type. It’s also important to double check all the information you put down to make sure it’s accurate.

If an error was made [or] is made, it can be higher or lower income, you may be entitled to a refund, or you may have a balance due.

Chuck Neely, CEO of Neely’s Accounting

One of the best ways to avoid these mistakes is to have someone help you with your filing, like an accountant, or other tax professional.

