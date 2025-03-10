Skip to main content
Grayson County rallies to support second grader battling cancer

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Grayson County, community support, cancer, Hodgkin's Lymphoma, SWVA
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Dawson Warren, a second grader in Grayson County schools, is facing a challenging journey after being recently diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. As Dawson begins his treatment, the community is coming together to support him and his family.

Efforts include a T-shirt drive, fundraisers, and a GoFundMe campaign to provide assistance during this difficult time. Tune in to 10 News to hear from community members and the Warren family about their ongoing fight and the support they are receiving.

