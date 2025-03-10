Roanoke Valley SPCA reopens after major renovations

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is reopening its doors and is ready for you to adopt your new best friend.

The pet shelter was closed for three months while it was undergoing construction for a new roof and HVAC system.

Marketing and Communications Director Julie Rickmond said these changes needed to be done to the shelter because when it would rain, it would leak in the dog kennels, forcing them to close a quarter of them.

Now with the renovations, the animal shelter can be at full capacity and have more pets for you to adopt.

“We’re very excited to open back up during this time that we’ve been closed. We’ve been getting lots and lots of requests to take in pets or to work with pets and we know the need is there and we want to get back to helping our community and the pets and the people in it,” said Rickmond.

When the shelter was closed, no pets were at the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Most of the pets are now coming back, but many were adopted. There are still a few in foster care.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is also starting to bring in pets from other shelters like Galax, Franklin County and Floyd.

Meanwhile, spring is right around the corner and Rickmond said make sure your pets are spayed and neutered.

Rickmond also said your pets should have all of their shots, including their rabies shots, flea and tick prevention.

Also, there is something important you should do with Daylight Saving.

“Time changes are a great time to remember to check their chip. So, if you’re pet is microchipped just check and make sure that the information is up to date because if they would get outside and get lost you want to make sure that you’ve got your correct phone number, your correct address so that if someone finds them, they can contact you,” said Rickmond.

When it comes to spring cleaning, pay attention to the types of chemicals you’re using.

Rickmond said don’t use bleach or ammonia. Instead, use something natural like vinegar and baking soda with lemon.

If you like gardening, fertilizers and weed chemicals can be toxic for your pets.