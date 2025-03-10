The Richmond Falcon Cam for 2025 is now live

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources' popular Richmond Falcon Cam has returned for another season.

The live stream will offer viewers a unique opportunity to observe peregrine falcons nesting in downtown Richmond.

The return of the live stream also coincides with the falcons' breeding season, which means those tuning in could expect to see falcons in any moment.

“We’ve been monitoring the activity on camera throughout the course of the last month and have seen the same birds from the past several years on camera, daily. If all goes well, this will be the sixth year that we’ve had our familiar female nest here, and the fifth year for the male who shares in parental duties such as incubation and hunting for food. Together, they have hatched and raised four chicks each year since 2021, so I‘m very excited to see if that pattern will continue for yet another year.” Meagan Thomas, DWR Watchable Wildlife Biologist

Thomas said that she expects the first egg to be laid as early as next weekend.

“Keeping people connected to the moments that matter most is a core part of our mission, and we know how many wildlife fans look forward to tracking the Richmond Falcon Cam each year. We are proud to continue our partnership with DWR for an eighth year by providing fast, reliable Internet so fans can follow along for another exciting year with these amazing Falcons.” Dan Carr, Vice President, Comcast Business Beltway Region

For those looking to watch the cam, you can click here.