Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry food drive aims for 30,000 cans amid rising demand

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry is organizing a canned food drive from March 16 to March 30 to address a significant increase in demand. With a 98% rise in families seeking assistance since 2022, the pantry aims to collect 30,000 cans.

Community members are encouraged to drop off canned goods at designated collection points throughout the town or at the pantry, located at 706 Harding Avenue. The pantry serves over 1,150 individuals monthly and relies entirely on community support.

This initiative is crucial for the pantry, which has been a vital resource for low-income residents and those in emergencies for over 37 years. Contributions from local churches, businesses and organizations are essential to reaching the food drive’s goal.

For more information, visit the Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry website.

