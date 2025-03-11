Medical professional speaks on keeping your family safe during measles outbreak

A potential measles exposure was detected at Washington Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia Sunday, sparking concern that the disease could begin spreading in the Commonwealth.

The disease was thought to have been eradicated in 2000, but a drop in vaccination rates has been the primary suspect in the disease’s reemergence.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is spread through the air by residual droplets brought by sneezing, coughing and breathing.

At the onset of measles, normal symptoms include flu-like symptoms such as watery eyes, coughing, high fever and a runny nose.

However, Dr. Ryan Fulton - a pediatrician with Carillion Children’s Clinic - says it’s the second phase that confirms whether or not you have measles.

“The difference with measles is that it’s followed by a characteristic red rash that spreads from the face downward,” Dr. Fulton said. “So it kind of starts around the hairline and moves down the face onto the body.”

It’s what happens after this rash develops that makes measles dangerous enough to - according to the CDC - put over 200 people in the hospital.

“There’s severe complications post measles, which include pneumonia, encephalitis and severe debilitating respiratory disease.” Dr. Fulton said.

Normally, MMR vaccines are given to children at ages one and four, just before they start kindergarten. These initial vaccinations are usually enough to keep someone safe from getting measles.

However, with the decline in vaccination rates and the subsequent rise in measles, Dr. Fulton says the best way to keep your family safe is to make sure your kids are vaccinated. Even some adults may consider getting a booster.

“A lot of folks from the CDC and the WO are recommending not getting titers, rather than just going and getting a booster for MMR if you’re concerned about being in an endemic area,” Dr. Fulton said.

The fewer unvaccinated people, the more measles will spread.

“The biggest thing to do is to ensure that you get vaccinated and your loved ones get vaccinated and your children get vaccinated. Because the people that are at a higher rate and highest risk for having complications from measles are young children and the immunocompromised,” Dr. Fulton said. “The concept of herd immunity doesn’t exist when the herd doesn’t have protection from the from the illness.”