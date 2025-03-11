Using public Wi-Fi can expose your data, expert says

Your laptop and cell phone security is key to digital safety.

Many large public Wi-Fi networks at airports, hotels, coffee shops and more can expose personal data, like passwords and bank account details, to hackers.

“Basically, they can see all of this information that you’re doing on the web or through the network, as if they were basically sitting at your computer standing there with you,” said Matthew Hicks, a computer science professor at Virginia Tech.

The best way to keep your data safe is to avoid using unsecured networks and use a personal hotspot from your cell network instead.

If that’s not an option, consider purchasing access to a virtual private network, or VPN.

A VPN allows you to connect to a third-party server that encrypts and keeps your data safe.