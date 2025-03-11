Warm weather brings pests out early

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s not just tourists getting ready to visit this upcoming spring—some uninvited guests are making their way into town, too. We’re talking about pests, and they’re already clocking in for work.

Spring’s not here yet, but some creepy crawlers didn’t get the memo. Bugs are already making their way out, and some might be eyeing your home as their next hangout spot.

Tim Nininger, president of Star City Pest Control, explains, “Most pests have overwintered, so with this nice weather, they start coming out and looking for places. The main thing they are looking for is moisture and food. So, they come in seeking either one of those.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Nininger notes that it’s pretty early to see pests, attributing their early arrival to the unusually warm weather. Just in the past couple of days, Nininger reports that their phone calls have increased by 30 percent. “Right with the weather, it does not take 24 hours. When the weather comes out that day this week, people have started calling, the phone starts. We are slower in the winter, and it really picks up at this time.”

The first bug you’ll likely spot is ants, but they’re not alone. “Ants will be the number one, termites are way up there, mosquitoes, and ticks,” Nininger adds.

Jacob Malik, who was walking around Mill Mountain Star today, knows the struggle all too well. “Yes, I’ve had a bunch of ticks in my hair sometimes when I went outside for a long time and that’s usually kind of scary,” Malik shares.

To avoid tick troubles, Nininger recommends wearing long sleeves and pants when hiking or spending time in wooded areas.

He says ticks, along with other pests, are often drawn to moisture, so keeping things dry around your home is key. “Some things you can do yourself is reduce moisture in and around your home, keep everything sealed up and manicure your lawn, keep the grass shorter, make sure everything is well maintained, and firewood is not up against the house. Lots of little things you can do like that,” Nininger advises.