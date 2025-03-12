Skip to main content
WATCH: New pickleball courts at Carilion Wellness Roanoke

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your paddles and hit the courts. Carilion Wellness Roanoke unveiled new pickleball courts at the location in Cave Spring on Wednesday.

The space is complete with new floors, nets and vibrant colors. The pickleball courts replace the old basketball courts.

“Pickleball has been a huge game-changer for us. It’s our members love it. They have fun with it. And the courts were always busy. So we decided it was time to give them official courts and have a legit playing area.”

The new courts feature a special gel layer to absorb impact, reducing the strain on joints.

The facility plans to offer lessons, clinics and future tournaments. The courts are exclusive to members, who can bring up to two guests.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

