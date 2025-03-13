Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry sees rising demand

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As groceries become more expensive, an increasing number of families are turning to food pantries for assistance.

The Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry is now feeding nearly 400 families every month.

Director of the food pantry Andrea Muscatello said the number of people seeking help increases each month, but donations to the pantry are not keeping pace.

“All our funding can’t keep up with that volume,” Muscatello said.

Ahead of families picking up their week’s worth of groceries for the month, she noted that they have never seen this many families in town needing help putting food on the table.

“We’ve had to cut back quite a lot,” Muscatello said. “The choices are narrowing down.”

Pantry volunteers have also noticed the increase. While it’s challenging to meet the need, they expressed uncertainty about where these families would turn without the pantry’s help.

“I think it’s really important,” said Sally Jacob, a volunteer. “I know we send people home that I know their families are going to be better off because of this food pantry.”

“Having a familiar face to say ‘I’m not going to be judged, and I am going to be able to get some things that my family needs,’” added Diane Naff, another volunteer.

To restock their shelves, the food pantry is holding a canned food drive from March 16 through March 30.

“What we would like to do this year is ask every resident of Blacksburg and every student in Virginia Tech to give us just one can of food,” Muscatello said. “That would help supply us probably for three months or more.”

The pantry is asking the public to help continue its mission of ensuring no one goes hungry.

Donations can be made at several local grocery stores and other drop-off spots throughout town, including:

Annie Kay’s, Avelino’s, Blacksburg Bagels, Blacksburg Country Club, Blacksburg Eye Associates, Blacksburg Library, Blacksburg Pharmacy, Bottom of the Stairs, Cabo Fish Taco, EATS, Food Lion on Prices Fork Road, Hello Bagel, In Balance Yoga Studio, Kroger UCB, Our Daily Bread, PK’s, Skyline National Bank, The Weight Club, Top of the Stairs, VCOM, Wikiteria, and throughout Virginia Tech’s campus.