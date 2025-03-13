WATCH: Roanoke County teacher receives Virginia Teacher of the Year award

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Hidden Valley High School Teacher Matt Neale is receiving praise after becoming a recipient of the Virginia Teacher of the Year Award for Region 6.

He reflected on the long road that has led him to his current spot as a sophomore teacher and girls’ soccer coach. After working in the legal field, he says doing what he does now remains the right choice.

“It wasn’t nearly as rewarding and that’s the truth. Everyday I look forward to coming to work. Every day I love my job and every day it’s because I get to work with the students and be around a great group of kids.” Matt Neale, Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year

Neale says this award is a culmination of teaching for many years and working with hundreds of students that helped make this possible.

You can watch his full acceptance of the award below.