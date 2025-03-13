Skip to main content
Wawa set to announce “Westward Virginia Expansion” plan, followed by groundbreaking in Lynchburg

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – The popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa announced that it would be hosting a Community Partnership Event to officially introduce itself to the Roanoke Community and share more details about its first wave of “Westward Virginia Expansion” on Tuesday, April 1.

Wawa said that it will provide an update on sites in the region and general timeframes for construction, investment in local communities and market projection. Wawa will also share details about the economic impact of expansion and announce its support of local non-profit partners.

The event will take place at the Salem Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Following the Community Day event, Wawa will break ground that same afternoon at the future site of its first Lynchburg store.

The event will feature the following people:

  • Kim Dowgielewicz, Director of Store Operations, Wawa 
  • Mark Soroka, Area Manager, Wawa
  • Local Officials
  • Community Partners
  • VIP customers 
  • Wawa’s mascot, Wally Goose 

As Wawa gears up for its big day, the convenience retailer is seeking stories from Virginia friends and neighbors about their favorite Wawa memories to be a VIP Customer at the Community Day event. To sign up and share a story, click here.

