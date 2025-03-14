March marks Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Key symptoms and screening recommendations

ROANOKE, Va. – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men, and the fourth leading cause in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Recommended Videos

10 News spoke with Lewis Gale Dr. Amanda Reese about symptoms.

Reese said some things you want to look out for include bloating and weight loss.

“About 74% of patients with colon cancer have noticed a change in bowel habits,” said Reese.

So, Reese said look for blood in your stool.

Other symptoms include lightheadedness and shortness of breath.

It’s estimated that 52,900 people will die from colorectal cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

The organization also estimates that there will be about 107,320 new cases of colon cancer. Out of this, 54,510 men will be diagnosed, and 52,810 women.

Reese said men are more likely to be diagnosed with colon cancer. She said African Americans and American Indians are at an increased risk.

She also said she’s seen a lot of older patients.

“Most of the patients I do see that have colon cancer are in their 60s or 70s and have never had a screening, colonoscopy, or any other screening test,” said Reese.

Generally, surgery is done if colon cancer is caught in its early stages, which is why Reese recommends getting a colonoscopy starting at age 45 every 10 years.

“The great thing about colon screening compared to other cancers, like prostate, breast cancer and lung cancer, you can actually prevent colon cancer by screening with a colonoscopy. Whereas other cancers like breast cancer, and prostate cancer, it’s hopefully early detection of the cancer,” said Reese.

She also recommends getting one if you have a family history of colon cancer.

“Patients who have a family history of colon cancer need to be screened ten years before their relative. So it has to be one first-degree relative. So mom, dad, brother, sister would screen ten years prior to the age that their loved one was diagnosed and then if you have two second-degree relatives, then you should be screened ten years prior to the age that the youngest one was diagnosed,” said Reese.