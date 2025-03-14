Skip to main content
YOUR PHOTOS: The blood moon lunar eclipse in Central, Southwest Virginia 🌘🔭

Did you see it? We’d love to see your pics!

The blood moon was surely a sight to see early Friday morning, a beautiful phenomenon we’re hoping you all got a chance to see as well. And if not, don’t worry—we have plenty of photos to share! (Mark Wilhelm with WSLS 10)

The blood moon was surely a sight to see early Friday morning, a beautiful phenomenon we’re hoping you all got a chance to see as well. And if not, don’t worry—we have plenty of photos to share!

The total lunar eclipse took place overnight, kicking off around midnight and peaking at about 3 a.m. This happens when the sun, the Earth and the Moon align just right so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

[Did you get to see it? Send your photos here]

But why does the moon turn red during this celestial event? That’s due to stray bits of sunlight filtering through our atmosphere. NASA said it’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are being projected onto the Moon.

Now let’s take a look at some of your photos!

Blood Moon Roanoke. Virginia
KTA

Blood Moon Roanoke. Virginia

Roanoke
Big Lawrence caught blood Moon nice I feel energized
biglawrence6

Big Lawrence caught blood Moon nice I feel energized

Roanoke
Rachel Lucas WSLS 10 News
Roanoke
Lunar Eclipse
Brenda Shafer

Lunar Eclipse

Blue Ridge
Lunar eclipse
Brenda Shafer

Lunar eclipse

Cherokee

