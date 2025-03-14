YOUR PHOTOS: The blood moon lunar eclipse in Central, Southwest Virginia 🌘🔭

The blood moon was surely a sight to see early Friday morning, a beautiful phenomenon we’re hoping you all got a chance to see as well. And if not, don’t worry—we have plenty of photos to share!

The blood moon was surely a sight to see early Friday morning, a beautiful phenomenon we’re hoping you all got a chance to see as well. And if not, don’t worry—we have plenty of photos to share!

The total lunar eclipse took place overnight, kicking off around midnight and peaking at about 3 a.m. This happens when the sun, the Earth and the Moon align just right so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

Recommended Videos

But why does the moon turn red during this celestial event? That’s due to stray bits of sunlight filtering through our atmosphere. NASA said it’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are being projected onto the Moon.

Now let’s take a look at some of your photos!