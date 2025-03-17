Gus Nicks Boulevard lane reconfiguration test wraps up, data analysis begins

VINTON, Va. – The two-week lane reconfiguration test on Gus Nicks Boulevard has officially concluded, and as of today, traffic is back to normal. This change comes as a relief to many drivers and business owners who experienced frustration during the test period.

Emma Hartman, an employee at Flowers by Eddie, expressed the general sentiment, saying, “Nobody’s happy.”

The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton conducted the two-week test on Gus Nicks Boulevard to gather data for future safety and traffic improvements. However, some drivers found the experience anything but smooth.

Hartman further explained, “It’s taking me probably about 10 minutes to get out of our little stop sign right here. Just to be able to take deliveries out.”

For businesses like Excel Martial Arts, located just off Gus Nicks, the test posed challenges. Tyler Palmer, the owner of Excel Martial Arts, noted, “It did make it difficult for people who were coming from Vinton to our business because about a block before we got to our business everything was funneling into one lane, backed everything, heard some people complaining about the traffic it was causing and did hear some comments that made it a little easier in some ways but I think we heard more negative than positive.”

The test wrapped up on Sunday, and officials are now analyzing the collected data. Ross Campbell, Public Works Director for the City of Roanoke, stated, “The traffic times during peak hours only increased on average by 49 seconds. Traffic times actually improved in off-peak hours because we were able to more effectively marshal vehicles through at a consistent speed. We didn’t have vehicles stopping to turn right or left, we didn’t have inconsistent speeds ranging anywhere between 25 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour plus along that corridor.”

However, some residents are hoping the changes do not become permanent. Donna Harrison, a local resident, shared her concerns, “I’m hoping that it doesn’t go through, especially for people who have to go to work early in the morning because it makes them late every day. I have friends that are late every day because of this.”

A Vinton Town Council meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, March 18th, where there will be a briefing on the Gus Nicks Boulevard project. Updates from the meeting will be available on air and online.