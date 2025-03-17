Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
47º
Join Insider

Local News

Pulaski leaders address homelessness in town meeting

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Pulaski, Leaders, Homelessness
Photo of the Pulaski, Virginia sign in the Town of Pulaski. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

PULASKI, Va. – Recently, leaders from the Town of Pulaski and Pulaski County met to discuss the pressing issue of homelessness affecting the area.

The town currently has a higher-than-average population of homeless individuals, leading to a rise in crime. This has prompted leaders to seek solutions.

Recommended Videos

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from residents of Pulaski about the challenges posed by the large homeless population and the plans for the future to revitalize the community.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Thomas Mundy headshot

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS