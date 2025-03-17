TAP honors Roanoke organizations in Black History Ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. – TAP is continuing Black History in March by hosting a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in February but was postponed.

As part of the ceremony, TAP is honoring three Roanoke organizations that have made contributions to the community.

“It’s important to recognize the contributions of African Americans to our community. It’s important to recognize those institutions that preserve our history. So this year, our theme is honoring the past, acknowledging the present and building the future,” said TAP’s President and CEO Angela Penn.

TAP is honoring the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the Roanoke Tribune and Melrose Plaza.

Penn said the Harrison Museum has been in the community for 40 years and the Roanoke Tribune for 80 years.

She said Melrose Plaza is building on the future by creating a market, bank and adult high school in the Northwest area of Roanoke.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is working on revitalizing the Melrose Plaza area. The organization opened a grocery store in November and is set to open a bank, wellness center, and an adult high school.

“We are blessed that they used to be our corporate headquarters. So, we’re able to convert it into something that we believe could be substantial for a long period of time and so, it was important because that is one of our most challenging areas in our region, and so we have an opportunity to disrupt poverty, disrupt crime, and really give folks an opportunity to thrive in that community,” said President and CEO Richard Vincent.

Vincent said it’s an honor to be recognized by TAP.

“We are so humbled at TAP because there’s such a high respect for the work that TAP does and the impact that they make,” said Vincent.

Penn said she hopes people gain an appreciation and understanding of these groups. She wants other people to support them.

“We want people to go to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture to learn about the history. We want people to read the Roanoke Tribune and see the good news that’s going on in the community. And we want people to go to the Melrose Market to get some wonderful food and patronize that establishment that is doing so much for our community,” said Penn.