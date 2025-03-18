Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider

Local News

COMING UP: Black History Celebration to be held Tuesday morning

It’ll kick off at 10 a.m. and you can watch the entire event live using this article

Tags: Roanoke, TAP
(WSLS via Google Maps)

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress is slated to hold its special Black History Celebration on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Roanoke. The event was originally planned for February but was postponed due to wintry weather.

[LEARN MORE: TAP honors Roanoke organizations in Black History Ceremony]

Recommended Videos

The event will feature an engaging lineup of speakers and entertainment. TAP will honor the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, The Roanoke Tribune and Melrose Plaza.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS