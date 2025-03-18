COMING UP: Black History Celebration to be held Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress is slated to hold its special Black History Celebration on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Roanoke. The event was originally planned for February but was postponed due to wintry weather.

The event will feature an engaging lineup of speakers and entertainment. TAP will honor the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, The Roanoke Tribune and Melrose Plaza.