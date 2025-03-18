Gas prices drop nationwide: Where to find the cheapest gas in our region

Gas prices have decreased across the country, with the national average now at $3.07 per gallon—a 9-cent drop from last month.
This drop comes just as many travelers gear up for spring break. Drivers might be pleasantly surprised to find gas under $3 in 31 states.
Recommended Videos
As for here in the Commonwealth, the current average for regular gas is $2.89, mid-grade is $3.36 and premium is $3.72.
And going closer to home, the most expensive gas is in Rockbridge County at $2.98 and the least expensive in Henry County at $2.71.
When it comes to the Star City, the cheapest gas was priced at $2.61 while the most expensive was $2.99.
As concerns over tariffs and policy uncertainties grow, gas prices have continued to decline across much of the country, raising the possibility that the national average could slip below $3 per gallon and approach some of the lowest prices seen in years. However, this decline shouldn’t necessarily be celebrated, as it comes with strong warning signs. When the economy slows, gasoline demand drops—along with demand for other refined products like diesel and jet fuel. We’ve already seen some signals that the months ahead could be challenging. All of this suggests that gas prices are likely to remain low for now. However, if economic conditions improve, gas prices could eventually follow suit and start rising again.Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy