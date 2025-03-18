Gas prices drop nationwide: Where to find the cheapest gas in our region

Gas prices have decreased across the country, with the national average now at $3.07 per gallon—a 9-cent drop from last month.

This drop comes just as many travelers gear up for spring break. Drivers might be pleasantly surprised to find gas under $3 in 31 states.

As for here in the Commonwealth, the current average for regular gas is $2.89, mid-grade is $3.36 and premium is $3.72.

And going closer to home, the most expensive gas is in Rockbridge County at $2.98 and the least expensive in Henry County at $2.71.

When it comes to the Star City, the cheapest gas was priced at $2.61 while the most expensive was $2.99.